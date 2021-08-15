Swanson homers for third straight game, Braves edge Nats 6-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dansby Swanson homered for the third straight game and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 6-5 Sunday to sweep the series.

Swanson hit a two-run drive to center to increase the Braves’ lead to 3-0 in the third. It was his 24th home run of the season, a total that includes two from Saturday and another Friday for four of Atlanta’s 11 homers in the three-game set.

“I don’t say anything to him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said when asked what advice he’s been giving Swanson during this hot streak. “I don’t want to screw it up.”

The Braves have won a franchise-best eight straight games in Washington and 10 of 12 overall. They pulled a game ahead of Philadelphia for the NL East lead.

Jesse Chavez (3-2) allowed two runs on three hits, and Will Smith worked a scoreless ninth to earn his 25th save. Smith allowed two walks but struck out Victor Robles and Juan Soto.

The Nationals have lost a season-high seven straight and are 10-30 since July 1.

Washington tied it with a three-run third. Robles had an RBI single, Adrian Sanchez scored on a wild pitch from Braves starter Drew Smyly and Soto had an RBI sacrifice fly to score Robles.

Freddie Freeman momentarily took the team lead with his 25th homer to lead off the fifth. Two pitches later, Austin Riley joined him with his 25th of the season as the Braves took a 5-3 lead and knocked out Nationals starter Paolo Espino (3-4) in the process.

“At any point in time someone could go yard,” Riley said. “It’s impressive. It just shows the depth. No matter the situation we are never out of it. It’s been a fun run.”

Freeman and Riley both broke a tie with Ronald Acuña Jr., who last played on July 10 and is out for the rest of the season after right knee surgery.

Carter Kieboom hit a two-out, two-run single to bring the Nationals back to within 6-5 in the fifth.