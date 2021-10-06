Famed ‘Swamper’ personal music collection to go on sale

Vintage South Marketplace has announced it will preside over the sale of hundreds of vinyl record albums from the personal collection of the late Muscle Shoals Sound Studio cofounder and Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section founding member Jimmy Johnson.

The sale is set to take place Saturday at Vintage South Marketplace’s Muscle Shoals location, 4113 Sportsplex Drive. The collection includes records that Johnson personally engineered, wrote, produced, played on and more, according to VSM, including promotional rarities, sealed/unopened originals and records from The Rolling Stones, Bob Seger and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Johnson, who passed away in 2019 at age 76, first gained prominence while working with FAME Studios in the 1960s. He cofounded Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in 1969 with Roger Hawkins, David Hood and Barry Beckett, with the group eventually becoming known as the “The Swampers.”

The group was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Musicians Hall of Fame in 2008. For more information about VSM or the sale, click here.