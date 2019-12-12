Suspended Limestone County judge has prior financial issues

A Limestone County judge accused of taking around $100,000 is being sued for not paying his student loans, too.

Judge Doug Patterson who was appointed as a district judge in 2016 by Gov. Robert Bentley, is being sued by a debt collection company for about $45,000.

The case was filed in 2017, with Judge Patterson as the defendant.

It's still an active case. The records claim Patterson took out multiple loans to pay for his schooling at Samford University in Birmingham.

The court documents state Patterson breached the contract when he stopped paying on his loans. In total the plaintiff is seeking $44,624 from Patterson.

Thursday morning, Patterson was arrested on criminal charges of exploiting the elderly, theft, and using his office for personal gain. The Attorney General's office indicted him on those charges after people working under him in the Juvenile Court system tipped off officials to possible criminal actions.

According to the Attorney General's office Patterson wrote himself 70 checks from the Juvenile Court accounts to himself. He took about $47,000 from them and then took another $47,000 from an elderly veteran whose account he had guardianship over.

Officials said Patterson also took less than $1,500 from another elderly man's estate.

He hasn't been hearing cases since September because he was under investigation.

It's unclear if Patterson's current charges will effect past cases he's presided over.