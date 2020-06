Huntsville police are investigating an armed robbery on Sunday.

It happened in the 4400 block of Torrance Drive. Police say a victim told them a suspect came to his apartment and robbed him at gunpoint. He also said they took his phone, a speaker and cash.

Police say there were two other unknown suspects that assisted in the robbery.

If you have any information about the incident, call Huntsville police at 256-427-7270.