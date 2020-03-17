Clear

Suspects wanted for stealing $2,700 worth of jewelry from Hazel Green Walmart

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants help identifying suspects accused of stealing jewelry from Walmart.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 9:31 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants help from the public to identify suspects accused of stealing jewelry from Walmart.

The department says two men and a woman stole $2,700 worth of jewelry on Sunday from the Walmart in Hazel Green.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were in an older white Jeep Cherokee.

If you have information, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8866.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events