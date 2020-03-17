Suspects wanted for stealing $2,700 worth of jewelry from Hazel Green Walmart

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants help from the public to identify suspects accused of stealing jewelry from Walmart.
The department says two men and a woman stole $2,700 worth of jewelry on Sunday from the Walmart in Hazel Green.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were in an older white Jeep Cherokee.
If you have information, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at krandrews@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8866.
