Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Somerville Dollar General

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two armed suspects.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 1:48 PM
Updated: Feb 21, 2020 1:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius, Shosh Bedrosian

Authorities are looking for the suspects in an armed robbery Thursday night.

The call came in around 8:57 p.m. at the Dollar General on East Upper River Road in Somerville.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two armed male suspects. The department says they walked into the business during store hours and took cigarettes and money.

No one is in custody currently.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events