Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Somerville Dollar General

Authorities are looking for the suspects in an armed robbery Thursday night.
The call came in around 8:57 p.m. at the Dollar General on East Upper River Road in Somerville.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two armed male suspects. The department says they walked into the business during store hours and took cigarettes and money.
No one is in custody currently.
