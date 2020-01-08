Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Madison County gas station

Photo Gallery 2 Images
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two robbery suspects.
The armed robbery happened on Dec. 30, 2019, at the Mapco at 6241 Jeff Road.
According to the sheriff’s office, one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and demanded money while the other suspect entered the business.
The sheriff’s office said the suspects, both females, took cigarettes and demanded money from a store employee.
If you have information, contact Investigator Finley at (256) 533-8847.
