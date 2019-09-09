Clear

Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Huntsville store

The victim reported being held at gunpoint.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Sunday morning at the MinitMan on Whitesburg Drive.

Police say officers responded around 4 a.m. after the store's clerk reported being held at gunpoint by two suspects demanding money. The clerk told police the suspects stole various items, including cigars and his wallet.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

