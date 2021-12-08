Suspects turn themselves in after Decatur vehicle shooting

Two women have turned themselves in to Decatur Police after being identified as suspects in a shooting just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Dectaur Police said Morgan County 911 received a call about the shooting around 12:37 a.m. Wednesday about a person with a gun near the Gordon Drive overpass. Police met the caller at a separate location, where they determined the caller's vehicle was shot while on the road, the department said.

Malaysia White, 19, and Tra'Naisha Taylor, 22, both of Decatur, were identified as suspects, with warrants obtained for each. DPD released their photos Wednesday afternoon and asked for the public's help locating them.

Within hours, both women had turned themselves in. Decatur Police said each is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. They were each booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility with bond set at $5,000.