Clear

Suspects turn themselves in after Decatur vehicle shooting

Malaysia White, left, and Tra'Naisha Taylor

A driver called 911 just after midnight Wednesday to report the shooting.

Posted: Dec 8, 2021 6:25 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Two women have turned themselves in to Decatur Police after being identified as suspects in a shooting just after midnight Wednesday morning. 

Dectaur Police said Morgan County 911 received a call about the shooting around 12:37 a.m. Wednesday about a person with a gun near the Gordon Drive overpass. Police met the caller at a separate location, where they determined the caller's vehicle was shot while on the road, the department said. 

Malaysia White, 19, and Tra'Naisha Taylor, 22, both of Decatur, were identified as suspects, with warrants obtained for each. DPD released their photos Wednesday afternoon and asked for the public's help locating them. 

Within hours, both women had turned themselves in. Decatur Police said each is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. They were each booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility with bond set at $5,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events