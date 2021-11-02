Suspects plead guilty to conspiracy, murder in Hazel Green fatal shooting

A Huntsville man has pleaded guilty to a capital murder charge and a Huntsville woman has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in the case of a Hazel Green man shot and killed in his home in 2017, records show.

Aaron Shine Gordon, 26, pleaded guilty to murder during a first-degree burglary in October. He and Rebekah Jo Barefield, 37, were accused of killing 59-year-old Gary Wayne Key at a residence on Brier Fork Road in Hazel Green.

Barefield agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary in exchange for a suspended 10-year prison sentence pending completion of three years of probation, records show. Had she not taken the deal, she would have stood trial this week on the same murder charge Gordon faced.

Gordon’s sentencing has been set for Dec. 9.