Suspects in Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney murder indicted on federal kidnapping charges

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted two suspects for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney from Birmingham.

Separate indictments charge Patrick Devone Stallworth, 40, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29, each with one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim.

Kamille, 3, was reported missing from a birthday party in Birmingham in October 2019. Her remains were found 10 days later at a landfill. Investigators said she died by asphyxiation the same day she was kidnapped on Oct. 12, 2019.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama says “If proven that death resulted from the charges alleged in the indictments, Stallworth and Brown, would face a minimum sentence of life in prison, or death.”

Stallworth and Brown are charged in Jefferson County with capital murder.

You can read the full statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office below:

A federal grand jury today indicted two persons for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr.

Separate indictments filed in U.S. District Court charge Patrick Devone Stallworth, 40, and Derick Irisha Brown a/k/a Quentesa Jackson, 29, each with one count of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim arising out of events which occurred in October 2019.

“This case is an excellent example of the seamless cooperation and coordination by federal agencies and our state and local partners,” Escalona said. “Federal law enforcement stands ready to assist whenever our help is needed.”

“The kidnapping of a child is one of a parent’s biggest fears.” First Assistant United States Attorney Lloyd C. Peeples said. “Despite their best efforts, federal, state, and local law enforcement were not able to bring the 3-year old victim home to her family. However, we hope that today’s charges will be a step towards bringing justice for her and her family.”

If proven that death resulted from the charges alleged in the indictments, Stallworth and Brown, would face a minimum sentence of life in prison, or death.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Birmingham Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service all participated in this investigation. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lloyd C. Peeples and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robin Mark and Blake Milner are prosecuting the cases.

An indictment contains only charges. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.