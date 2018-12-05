Clear
Suspects arrested for running daycare without a license, 13 children seized

Eulalia Andres (left) and Maria Tomas (right) Eulalia Andres (left) and Maria Tomas (right)

The children were all two years old or younger.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 3:39 PM
Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 3:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Russellville Resource officers were following up on home visits on Monday when they found 13 children inside a residence. 

An investigation was launched and the Department of Human Resources was called on to assist. Russellville Police say investigators determined that the suspects, Eulalia Andres and Maria Tomas, were running a daycare. The 13 children, who were all two years old or younger, were taken into possession by DHR.

The suspects are in the Russellville City Jail and were charged with operating a daycare without a license and 13 counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Bond was set at $14,000 for each suspect.

