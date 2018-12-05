Russellville Resource officers were following up on home visits on Monday when they found 13 children inside a residence.
An investigation was launched and the Department of Human Resources was called on to assist. Russellville Police say investigators determined that the suspects, Eulalia Andres and Maria Tomas, were running a daycare. The 13 children, who were all two years old or younger, were taken into possession by DHR.
The suspects are in the Russellville City Jail and were charged with operating a daycare without a license and 13 counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Bond was set at $14,000 for each suspect.
Related Content
- Suspects arrested for running daycare without a license, 13 children seized
- Lab: 13 pounds of white powder seized is sugar, not fentanyl
- Burglary suspect arrested after running from deputies in Madison County
- 2 arrested after Tennessee agents seize massive amount of 'Molly'
- Shoals attorney has license suspended
- Local daycare deep cleaning to fight off flu
- Lawmakers vote to give oversight over faith-based daycares
- Gambling machines seized in Colbert County
- Cocaine-filled pineapples seized in Spain
- Suspect arrested in Decatur murder
Scroll for more content...