Suspects arrested for running daycare without a license, 13 children seized

Russellville Resource officers were following up on home visits on Monday when they found 13 children inside a residence.

An investigation was launched and the Department of Human Resources was called on to assist. Russellville Police say investigators determined that the suspects, Eulalia Andres and Maria Tomas, were running a daycare. The 13 children, who were all two years old or younger, were taken into possession by DHR.

The suspects are in the Russellville City Jail and were charged with operating a daycare without a license and 13 counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Bond was set at $14,000 for each suspect.