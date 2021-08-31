Clear
Suspected double murderer Ricardo Bass caught after nearly 2-week manhunt

Ricardo Bass

He was caught about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 7:42 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2021 7:51 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

U.S. Marshals located Ricardo Bass in a vehicle in the area of Highway 20 and County Line Road about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to Huntsville Police Department.

Bass, 40, is wanted in Huntsville for the early Aug. 19 morning murder of Jeffrey Carden, 31, on McVay Street.

Bass is wanted in Decatur for the Aug. 19 morning murder of Mark Allen Nicholson during a robbery at the Wavaho Gas Station on Wilson Street.

The murders took place about two hours apart, and law enforcement has been searching for him since.

He is in custody and will be interviewed by Huntsville Police and Decatur Police. He should be booked into the Madison County Jail later tonight.

We greatly appreciate the U.S. Marshals assistance in his apprehension, Huntsville Police said.

