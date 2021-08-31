Suspected double murderer Ricardo Bass caught after nearly 2-week manhunt

U.S. Marshals located Ricardo Bass in a vehicle in the area of Highway 20 and County Line Road about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to Huntsville Police Department.

Bass, 40, is wanted in Huntsville for the early Aug. 19 morning murder of Jeffrey Carden, 31, on McVay Street.

Bass is wanted in Decatur for the Aug. 19 morning murder of Mark Allen Nicholson during a robbery at the Wavaho Gas Station on Wilson Street.

The murders took place about two hours apart, and law enforcement has been searching for him since.

He is in custody and will be interviewed by Huntsville Police and Decatur Police. He should be booked into the Madison County Jail later tonight.

We greatly appreciate the U.S. Marshals assistance in his apprehension, Huntsville Police said.