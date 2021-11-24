Suspected thief in Huntsville GameStop robberies now facing federal charges

A suspected thief who targeted GameStop stores in Huntsville now faces federal criminal charges, records show.

A federal grand jury indicted Laderous Hudson on four counts of robbery under the Hobbs Act, two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the 2018 series of robberies.

Hudson, who was 19 at the time of the robberies, was charged in Madison County, but those charges were dismissed in 2019 when prosecutors failed to show up at a court hearing.

The indictment, made public Wednesday, shows Hudson is charged under the Hobbs Act because he is accused of taking money from employees at GameStop, "a business then engaged in and affecting interstate commerce," and threatening or using force, violence and fear of injury against the employees.

A court date has not been set in the federal case.