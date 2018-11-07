Clear
Suspect who set fire to bar in New Hope sought by authorities

Courtesy of the Madison County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of the Madison County Sheriff's Office

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspect who set fire to a bar in New Hope around midnight on October 30.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 2:07 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 3:15 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspect who set fire to a bar in New Hope.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at Highway Haven Sports Bar at 9877 Highway 431 around midnight on October 30. The owner says the building is a total loss and that no one was inside during the fire.

The bar was set to re-open with the new name, The Neon Moon. If you information about the crime, contact Investigator Andrews at 256-533-8866 or krandrews@madiosoncountyal.gov.

