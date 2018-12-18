Suspect wanted in connection to weekend burglary in Lawrence County, TN

The Lawrence County, Tennessee Sheriff's Department is seeking a suspect, George Bennett, in connection to the weekend burglary of a north Lawrence County property.

Deputies responded to a residence at Henryville Road at 6:20 a.m. on Saturday and found that someone had entered the garage and home taking with them multiple items including three Kawasaki off-road vehicles, a Honda all-terrain vehicle, a John Deer Tractor, a Remington shotgun, a weed-eater, a utility trailer and tools. The total estimated cost of these items is $71,750.

While searching the area of Barnesville Road after receiving a tip, deputies were able to locate a firearm, tools and a coat that are believed to have been taken from the burglarized property at Henryville Road.

Later that evening, authorities searched a residence at Mount Joy Road where they found a John Deer Tractor, two off-road vehicles, a Honda “side-by-side” that had been reported stolen in Maury County, Tennessee and several tools.

The suspect, George Bennett, was already sought by the Lawrence County, Tennessee Sheriff's Department for an "unrelated matter" and was found at the property, but fled on foot when authorities approached. Deputies chased him into the woods but were not able to locate him.

During an investigation, it was found that tire tracks at the Mount Joy residence matched those found near Barnesville Road and at the Henryville Road home. According to the sheriff's office, barbed wire was found wrapped around the axle of the tractor that was recovered from Mount Joy Road, indicating that it had been driven through multiple properties.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about Bennett's location call 931-762-3626 or 911. Authorities warn the public to not approach the suspect.