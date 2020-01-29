Suspect wanted in Paighton Houston case captured in Ohio

The man wanted for Abuse of a Corpse charges in the case of a Trussville woman has been captured in Ohio.
50-year-old Frederick Hampton was wanted by authorities after 29-year-old Paighton Houston's body was found buried in a shallow grave behind a house in Hueytown.
