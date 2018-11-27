Clear

Suspect wanted in Limestone Co. for burglarizing tool shed, multiple vehicles

The burglaries happened between 4:00 and 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect responsible for burglarizing a tool shed and multiple vehicles between 4:00 and 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 256-232-0111.

