Suspect wanted in Limestone Co. for burglarizing tool shed, multiple vehicles

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect responsible for burglarizing a tool shed and multiple vehicles between 4:00 and 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 256-232-0111.
