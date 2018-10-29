Clear
Suspect wanted for arson in Colbert County

Deputies in Colbert County are looking for an arsonist who they believe set fire to a camper, home and truck Monday.

According to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, deputies are looking for an arsonist who they believe set fire to a camper, home and truck Monday.

Williamson said deputies and firefighters responded to three calls around 12:30 p.m. He said a mobile home was set on fire on Duncan Lane and a camper and truck were set on fire on Hammer Lane. The sheriff's office has a suspect they are trying to locate.

