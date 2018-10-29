According to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, deputies are looking for an arsonist who they believe set fire to a camper, home and truck Monday.
Williamson said deputies and firefighters responded to three calls around 12:30 p.m. He said a mobile home was set on fire on Duncan Lane and a camper and truck were set on fire on Hammer Lane. The sheriff's office has a suspect they are trying to locate.
Related Content
- Suspect wanted for arson in Colbert County
- UPDATE: Suspect ID'ed in Colbert County Homicide
- Colbert County summer school program
- Colbert County Superintendent wants tax increase to improve school security
- Colbert investigators searching for robbery suspects
- Pedestrian identified in deadly Colbert County wreck
- Colbert County Schools introduce new education foundation
- Man killed in Colbert County crash
- Colbert County deputy involved in morning wreck
- Colbert County man pleads guilty to murder
Scroll for more content...