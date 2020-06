Florence police are looking for a suspect after a shooting involving an officer overnight.

The department says around 2 a.m. Tuesday, officers saw a suspicious person in the area of Thompson Street.

The suspect shot at the officer who returned fire, police say. The suspect then drove away in a vehicle that has since been recovered.

Florence police are still searching for the suspect, as of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. No officers were injured during the shooting.