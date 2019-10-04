Clear

Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Huntsville GameStop

Police are looking for one suspect.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 9:53 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police are investigating an armed robbery Friday evening at a GameStop in Jones Valley.

Police are looking for one suspect. It's unknown at this time what sort of weapon the suspect is carrying. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events