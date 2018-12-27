Suspect released after deadly robbery in Muscle Shoals

A suspect has been released from jail after a robbery on Christmas Eve at Gusmus Avenue in Muscle Shoals that led to the shooting death of Malaivee Hawkins, 25.

Zachary Bratton, 22, and Madison Newsome, 18, were booked in the Colbert County Jail for first-degree robbery with bond set at $25,000 for each. Newsome posted bond and was released.

Officials say Newsome, Bratton and Hawkins lured the shooter to Newsome's grandmother's home with the intention of robbing him. When the intended robbery victim showed up, Bratton and Hawkins are said to have jumped him. The would-be victim shot and killed Hawkins. He also shot Bratton, who was treated at the hospital and taken to the jail.