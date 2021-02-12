Suspect in Marshall County Jail following complaints about illicit website

A suspect, Bradley Brown from Crossville, is in the Marshall County Jail for distributing a private image charges.

This comes after the Marshall County Sheriff's Office says they received complaints from victims about a website where illicit material is posted. The sheriff's office says the images are posted without consent of those in the images.

Investigators with the Marshall County and DeKalb County sheriff's offices teamed up on the case.

The sheriff's office says more arrests could be coming involving this investigation, and they are working with federal authorities to get the website taken down.

If you have information, you're asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 256-582-2034.