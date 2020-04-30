Suspect in murders at Huntsville motorcycle club arrested in Nashville

Authorities in Nashville arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in Huntsville.
Metro Nashville Police Department detectives with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested Tyrone Johnson, 37, at his home for murder. He is charged for the March 27 deadly shootings of two men in a Huntsville motorcycle club’s parking lot.
Nashville police say his extradition to Alabama is pending.
BREAKING: MNPD detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force today arrested accused murderer Tyrone Johnson, 37, at his Flintlock Ct home. Johnson is charged in the 3/27 fatal shootings of 2 men in a Huntsville, AL night club parking lot. Extradition to AL pending pic.twitter.com/WSvcbO3jnt
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 30, 2020
