Suspect in murder of Decatur teenager back in Alabama

The man charged in the homicide of Tania Rico, a 16-year-old student at Austin High School, is now in the Morgan County Jail.
Tania was found dead Oct. 24 in a residence in the 200 block of Bluebird Lane SW.
Bernandino Miguel Matias was found in Knoxville, Tenn., in the early morning hours of Oct. 25 and has been held there since.
He was brought to the Morgan County Jail and booked on Monday afternoon, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
