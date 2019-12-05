Clear

Suspect in kidnap, slaying of Aniah Blanchard won't seek bond in separate case

Ibraheem Yazeed

Blanchard disappeared from Auburn in October.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 12:59 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A man held in the abduction and slaying of Aniah Blanchard isn't fighting for bond in a separate kidnapping case.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, appeared in court in Montgomery on Thursday on kidnapping, attempted murder and robbery charges linked to an incident in February. A defense attorney didn't fight a judge's decision to revoke his bond.

Yazeed is charged separately in what authorities say was the abduction and killing of Blanchard. She's the daughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.

Blanchard disappeared from Auburn in October, and her remains were found last week.

