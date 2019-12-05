Photo Gallery 2 Images
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A man held in the abduction and slaying of Aniah Blanchard isn't fighting for bond in a separate kidnapping case.
Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, appeared in court in Montgomery on Thursday on kidnapping, attempted murder and robbery charges linked to an incident in February. A defense attorney didn't fight a judge's decision to revoke his bond.
Yazeed is charged separately in what authorities say was the abduction and killing of Blanchard. She's the daughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris.
Blanchard disappeared from Auburn in October, and her remains were found last week.
Related Content
- Suspect in kidnap, slaying of Aniah Blanchard won't seek bond in separate case
- Alabama court sets bond for man accused of helping kidnapping suspect in Aniah Blanchard case
- Auburn police identify kidnapping suspect in Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
- U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
- Murder charge announced in death of Aniah Blanchard
- Remains found believed to be body of Aniah Blanchard; 3rd suspect in custody
- Police say missing Alabama teen Aniah Blanchard now considered victim of foul play
- Auburn police release photos of person of interest in Aniah Blanchard disappearance
- Group stops search for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard last seen in Auburn
- Hearing set for Alabama man charged in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance
Scroll for more content...