Suspect in hospital after high-speed chase with Huntsville police, wreck

Huntsville police say a suspect is in the hospital after wrecking during a high-speed chase Thursday night.

The department says there was a carjacking at Sophia’s Minimart on Highway 72 just after 8 p.m., and the suspect used a gun to threaten the victim.

Huntsville police responded, spotted the car and say the driver refused to stop. The chase went into the Five Points area and the suspect crashed near Star Super Market.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and their condition is currently unknown.

