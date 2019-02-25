Suspect in hit-and-run death of Tennessee officer in custody

Clear
Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 11:31 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Police say the suspect in the hit-and-run death of a Tennessee officer is in custody.

The Chattanooga Police Department announced on Twitter that Janet Elaine Hinds turned herself in Monday morning, hours after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation put her on its Top Ten Most Wanted list.

The agency said Hinds was wanted for vehicular homicide in the death of 38-year-old Nicholas Galinger.

The Chattanooga officer graduated from the police academy last month and was struck Saturday night while on a call with his field training officer.

Police recovered a Honda CR-V with front-end damage on Sunday from Hinds' residence.

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy says the community "lost not just an officer. We lost a son, a father, a friend, and a protector."

