Suspect in Sgt. Nick Risner, William Mealback deaths charged with capital murder, abuse of corpse

Brian Lansing Martin, the man accused of killing two people — including a Sheffield police sergeant — and wounding a Sheffield police lieutenant, has been booked into the Colbert County Jail.

WAAY 31 was at the jail as Martin was brought in for booking by officers. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment after being wounded in a shootout with police Friday in Muscle Shoals.

On Wednesday, they brought him to the Colbert County Jail in a wheelchair to book him on charges related to the shooting.

For the death of Mealback, the Muscle Shoals Police Department charged Martin with capital murder and abuse of corpse.

The Alabama Law Enforcment Agency is conducting the investigation into Risner's death, and that agency will announce any charges for Martin related to that, according to Muscle Shoals police.

That shootout left Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson and Sgt. Nick Risner injured. Dotson was treated and released from a local hospital that night, while Risner was flown to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to authorities, Martin exchanged gunfire with officers after a car chase that started in Sheffield. He allegedly shot and killed William Clare Mealback Jr. on Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals, abandoning Mealback’s body there while he ran to Sheffield.

Officers spotted Martin in a stolen vehicle and chased him back to Sheffield, eventually cornering him near the Muscle Shoals Walmart.

Businesses, families and organizations throughout the Shoals area have held memorials and raised funds in honor of Risner and Mealback since their deaths, as well as gathered donations for Wiske, Risner’s K-9 partner. Dotson has filed a civil suit against Martin, seeking $375,000 for pain, mental anguish and emotional damage caused by the shootout.

Martin's booking photo and detailed charges had not been released as of 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.

