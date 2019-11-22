Photo Gallery 3 Images
The suspect in a deadly Decatur apartment shooting has turned himself in.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 29, surrendered to deputies at the county jail at about 3:10 p.m. Friday. The Decatur Police Department was notified, and he was taken into custody.
Bond was set at $150,000.
Fuqua was wanted in connection with the murder of Jarmaine Cardell Jones, 27. According to court documents, Fuqua was out on bond for previous charges for running from police last month.
Jones was found about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Decatur Place Apartments, 304 Courtney Drive SW. He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Related Content
- Suspect in deadly Decatur apartment shooting turns himself in
- Deadly shooting at Decatur apartment complex
- Decatur police investigating deadly shooting
- Decatur police arrest suspect in apartment shooting investigation
- Decatur apartment shooting victim dies; police looking for murder suspect
- Decatur police arrest apartment burglary suspect
- Decatur murder suspect turned himself in
- Teen injured in Decatur shooting, suspect sought
- Suspect arrested in Elkmont deadly shooting
- Tuscumbia police arrest suspect in deadly shooting