Suspect in deadly Decatur apartment shooting turns himself in

The suspect in a deadly Decatur apartment shooting has turned himself in.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 29, surrendered to deputies at the county jail at about 3:10 p.m. Friday. The Decatur Police Department was notified, and he was taken into custody.

Bond was set at $150,000.

Fuqua was wanted in connection with the murder of Jarmaine Cardell Jones, 27. According to court documents, Fuqua was out on bond for previous charges for running from police last month.

Jones was found about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Decatur Place Apartments, 304 Courtney Drive SW. He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.