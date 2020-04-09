Suspect in custody in Boaz homicide

Boaz police have a suspect in custody after a man was stabbed to death around 8:00 p.m on Wednesday night.
Police said a man with stab wounds was found inside a home on Woodley Terrace in Boaz. Officers began CPR but the man was later pronounced dead.
Investigators were able to take a suspect into custody in DeKalb County.
Police will release the name of the victim and suspect on Thursday.
