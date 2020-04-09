Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect in custody in Boaz homicide Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Suspect in custody in Boaz homicide

Boaz police have a suspect in custody after a man was stabbed to death.

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 5:45 AM
Posted By: Rachel Keith

Boaz police have a suspect in custody after a man was stabbed to death around 8:00 p.m on Wednesday night. 

Police said a man with stab wounds was found inside a home on Woodley Terrace in Boaz. Officers began CPR but the man was later pronounced dead. 

Investigators were able to take a suspect into custody in DeKalb County. 

Police will release the name of the victim and suspect on Thursday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events