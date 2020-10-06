Suspect in custody following chase with several Morgan County law enforcement agencies

A suspect is in custody after a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying that multiple agencies were pursuing a vehicle eastbound on Highway 36 from Highway 31 in Hartselle.

The Facebook post said the vehicle drove away from Decatur police after they initiated a vehicle stop. According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle eventually stopped in the Oden Ridge Community and the suspect tried to run away.

The suspect was taken into custody after a short foot chase. The sheriff’s office says the suspect faces multiple charges and more details will be released soon.

The Decatur, Hartselle, Falkville and Somerville police departments were involved in the case, along with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County corrections officers and Morgan County 911.