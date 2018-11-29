A suspect, Jonathan Trousdale, is in custody after a vehicle chase that happened around 8 a.m. Thursday. The pursuit started on Piney Chapel Road.
A deputy attempted to pull Trousdale over for speeding and authorities say he sped off. At one point, the sheriff's office says he drove into a yard along Piney Chapel Road and then kept going. He eventually crashed into the tree line in a cotton field near Huber and Hays Mill roads.
The sheriff's office says the suspect will likely be charged with speeding, being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. Trousdale has outstanding felony warrants. One of these warrants is drug-related.
Related Content
- Suspect in custody after vehicle chase in Limestone Co.
- Charges announced for Limestone County vehicle pursuit suspect, girlfriend
- Limestone Co. investigators arrest suspect related to vehicle theft
- Suspects in custody after police chase in Huntsville
- Limestone County authorities say suspect in multi-state pursuit now in custody
- High speed car chase causes Limestone County schools lockdown
- High speed chase in Limestone County leads to wreck
- Help find suspect in Limestone Co. burglaries
- Chase with stolen vehicle ends in wreck
- Suspect wanted in Limestone Co. for burglarizing tool shed, multiple vehicles
Scroll for more content...