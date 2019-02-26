Clear
Suspect in custody after pursuit with state troopers, Limestone Co. Sheriff's Office

Officials say the suspect was driving at speeds up to 105 miles per hour.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 5:12 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 5:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 2 Images

A suspect, Larry Sneath, Jr., is in the Limestone County Jail on a $2,500 bond after a vehicle pursuit on Tuesday with Alabama State Troopers. 

The pursuit started in the Tanner area around 10:30 a.m., and Sneath was apprehended around 11:30 p.m. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office responded to the chase after officials say Sneath jumped out of the silver Nissan he was driving onto McCormick Lane.

Officials say he ran into the woods beside a trailer park before being arrested by state troopers. Sneath's charges are not available at this time.

