Suspect in custody after police chase in Huntsville

A suspect is in custody after a high speed chase that occurred when Huntsville Police responded to a burglary call on Linde Street NW.
Police saw the suspect stealing a white Honda Pilot. They chased him to Timberlane Avenue and Yukon Street, where he was apprehended.
WAAY 31 will update as more information is known.
