Suspect in custody after police chase in Huntsville

A suspect is in custody after a high speed chase that occurred when Huntsville Police responded to a burglary call on Linde Street NW.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 3:08 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 3:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Police saw the suspect stealing a white Honda Pilot. They chased him to Timberlane Avenue and Yukon Street, where he was apprehended.

WAAY 31 will update as more information is known.

