Suspect in UAH police chase, shooting jailed on murder attempt, more charges

A Huntsville man accused of trying to kill law enforcement officers is in jail after being released from the hospital.

Clifford Gilberto Landers, 31, now is charged with attempt to commit murder, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, headlights required during wipers, speed, traffic-fail stop sign, driving while license suspended, reckless endangerment and probation violation.

Ray Garner, University of Alabama in Huntsville spokesman, said UAH campus police officers attempted to stop a silver Mercury Sable at 4:11 a.m. March 22for multiple traffic violations.

The driver of the vehicle, who police say is Landers, failed to yield to the officer’s request to stop and a pursuit ensued traveling east on University Drive where the UAH police were joined by Huntsville police, Garner said.

The pursuit ended in downtown Huntsville on Cleveland Avenue where Landers then rammed two UAH police cars and attempted to strike one of the officers with his vehicle.

The UAH officer then fired his weapon at the suspect, Garner said.

Landers was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he is in critical condition.

A passenger in Landers’ vehicle was treated for leg cramps following the incident. The passenger was not charged in this incident.