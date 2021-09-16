Suspect in Lauderdale County attempted murder surrenders to investigators

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says an attempted murder suspect is now in custody.

Kelby Dwight Pettus surrendered to investigators on Thursday and will be booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

Pettus is charged with attempted murder and certain person forbidden to carry a pistol.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of County Road 377 in Killen on a report of a man with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

The victim was flown for medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the office.

The sheriff’s office said it has been determined that Pettus shot the victim during an argument. Pettus was described as “armed and dangerous” when the office announced it was searching for him.