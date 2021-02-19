Suspect in 2019 Huntsville homicide also charged with murder in New Mexico

A suspect in a 2019 Huntsville murder is also accused of a murder in 2018 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Huntsville Police Department arrested Breon Humphrey-Sallings in September of 2019 for the murder of Latryl Williams. He was shot to death at Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive.

Albuquerque Homicide detectives filed an arrest warrant this month for Humphrey-Sallings. He’s accused of a murder there in August of 2018. After the warrant was filed, they learned of his arrest in Huntsville.

Albuquerque police say he killed Christopher Salazar during a drug deal.

