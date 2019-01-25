Clear
Suspect identified in Georgia shootings that killed 4

Authorities in Georgia are on the lookout for a gunman they say killed four people and wounded a man in a pair of shootings.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted early Friday that 27-year-old Daylon Delon Gamble is armed and dangerous and wanted on four charges of murder for the shootings Thursday night in Rockmart, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

A GBI news release said 48-year-old Helen Rose Mitchell and 19-year-old Jaequnn Davis died at one home, and 24-year-old Arkeyla Perry and 26-year-old Dadrian Cummings died at another home several blocks away.

The GBI says 24-year-old Peerless Brown was injured at the home where Mitchell and Davis were killed. He was flown to an Atlanta hospital. His condition was unknown.

State police say Gamble fled in a stolen truck that has since been recovered.

