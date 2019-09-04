Family identifies 14-year-old suspect in Elkmont murders

Mason Sisk is the suspect identified as the gunman in the shooting.

WAAY 31 spoke with with Mason's uncle and close friend. They told us who he really was and that he never showed any signs of being violent.

"It's hard to imagine someone firing a gun at a 6-month-old baby," says Sam Compton, a 15-year-old friend of Mason's.

Sisk's uncle tells WAAY 31, "He's always struggled. Ever since he was a little guy".

"He was always humble, he was never into war games. He never really liked guns," adds Compton.

Lance Sisk talked about his bond with the suspect and how nothing seemed off, "He would come over and spend the weekend we would go out and ride around and looking at things, checking stuff out. It was cool."

Compton says that "The past couple of days he was normal. Nothing, no signs maybe one or two days he came in tired".

WAAY 31 found out that Mason used to babysit his 3 younger siblings and had a close relationship with his dad, John Sisk.

The family tells us his stepmother, Mary, was the best thing to ever happen to him.

Mason's Uncle Lance says he plans to visit Mason and ask him why he did this.