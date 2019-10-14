Suspect facing multiple charges for robberies in Huntsville, Decatur and Madison

The robbery suspect accused of holding up at least four North Alabama stores is being held in the Mobile County Jail. Police will bring Terrence Jackson back to Madison County soon.

They worked with U.S. Marshals and the FBI to arrest Jackson on Friday at a motel about 400 miles from his home in Huntsville.

Kirksee Snider, Jackson's neighbor, said she was home on Friday morning when the FBI and the Madison County Sheriff's Office SWAT team served a search warrant on Jackson's home on Fouche Drive in West Huntsville.

"A lot of SWAT coming down the street. Kind of cool, kind of freaky, you know?" she said.

She's glad he was caught and will hopefully not do it again.

"I never thought it would be my next door neighbor. No, not in a million years," she said.

Snider said she had heard about the recent robberies.

Madison police shared Jackson is facing robbery charges for the Verizon store on Madison Boulevard last Thursday and the Macros Pizza on the same night. Decatur police believe he's also responsible for a robbery at the Metro PCS that same night.

Huntsville police believe he hit the GameStop in Jones Valley one week before his arrest.

Snider said now, she hopes the employees can mentally heal since he's been caught.

"I'm grateful no one was physically hurt, but robbery is still a crime that hurts people," she said.

Snider said when Jackson moved into a home on her street, he shared with her he had spent time in prison and was a violent felon.

"It made me kind of leery of him. It kind of made me nervous," she said.

WAAY 31 contacted authorities to learn more about Jackson's past since he doesn't have a record in Madison County. They're looking into it.

It's unclear when he will be brought back to Huntsville, but police said he could face more charges soon.