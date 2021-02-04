Suspect extradited back to Decatur for rape of a juvenile

A man is charged in Decatur for the rape of a juvenile.

Decatur police say a report was filed on July 7, 2020, and Michael Lee Tyson, 20, of Falkville, was developed as the suspect. Police say he was 19 at the time of the incident.

The department obtained two warrants on Sept. 4, 2020, for rape second degree and production of obscene material.

Tyson was arrested on Jan. 19 in Michigan and extradited back to Decatur on Feb. 2. He’s held in the Morgan County Correctional Facility with a bond set at $15,000.