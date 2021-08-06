Suspect dead after Cullman Co. officer-involved shooting

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Cullman County.

ALEA and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting. They say it happened near Good Hope Friday afternoon. They say the shooting involved officers from the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is comprised of officers from across the state.

It's unclear to which law enforcement agency the officer involved in the shooting belonged.

The suspect who was killed was identified as 49-year-old Nathan Parsons of Gardendale.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates as this investigation unfolds.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released the following information Friday night:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aug. 6, 2021

PRESS STATEMENT

CULLMAN COUNTY – Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s

(ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are currently investigating an officer-involved

shooting, which occurred near the Good Hope Community at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday,

Aug. 6. The shooting involved Officers and Special Agents assigned to the SBI Alabama Drug

Enforcement Task Force (ADETF). ADETF is comprised of officers from various local agencies

throughout the state, who have partnered together with SBI in an effort to enforce and combat

illegal narcotics.

The suspect identified as Nathan Larry Parsons, 49, of Gardendale, was pronounced deceased.

No officers or Special Agents were injured during the incident.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete,

the findings will be turned over to the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office.