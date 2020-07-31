Suspect charged with murder of man found dead in North Huntsville field

Huntsville police say a suspect is in custody for the murder of a man found dead in a field on July 8.

They arrested 26-year-old Druvante Trenain Love on Friday for the murder of 41-year-old Stacy Lashay Pleasure.

On July 8 around 9 a.m., police were called to a field off Oakwood Road where Pleasure was found shot to death. Investigators developed Love as a suspect and put out an alert for officers to be on the lookout for him.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, officers on patrol witnessed a possible domestic dispute between a man and a woman in the parking lot of a motel on University Drive, according to department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson. The man, who was identified as Love, threw drugs on the ground, which was later field tested to be meth, Johnson says.

Love was arrested for domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance. He was later charged with murder and is being booked in the Madison County Jail around noon on Friday.