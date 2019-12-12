Suspect charged with killing Huntsville police officer will go to court next month

The preliminary hearing for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Huntsville Police officer was pushed back to next month.
Court documents state LaJeromeny Brown will appear in court on January 27th at 1:30 p.m.
The preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for December 20th.
