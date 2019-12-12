Clear

Suspect charged with killing Huntsville police officer will go to court next month

LaJeromeny Brown

The preliminary hearing for LaJeromeny Brown was pushed back to January.

Dec 12, 2019
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

The preliminary hearing for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Huntsville Police officer was pushed back to next month. 

Court documents state LaJeromeny Brown will appear in court on January 27th at 1:30 p.m.

The preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for December 20th. 

