Suspect charged in Guntersville's first murder of the year

WAAY 31 is learning more about the man charged in Guntersville's first murder of the year.

Police say Salaam Gregory shot and killed a woman over the weekend in a domestic violence situation. He was formally charged with murder on Monday.

Salaam Gregory is at the Marshall County Jail, but we've learned this isn't his first time there.

"I never knew something like that would happen to someone like her," said Allison Schnider.

Schnider says Brandy Hammons helped her escape her own domestic abuse situation. Police say Brandy died in a domestic violence shooting early Saturday.

Schnider says some of the warning signs now add up.

"Sometimes she would come to work with bruises on her...But we never thought anything of it," said Schnider.

We looked into Salaam Gregory's history and didn't find any domestic violence charges in Alabama, but we found multiple burglary and robbery charges.

The most recent charges come out of Etowah County. He pleaded guilty to robbery in 2014. He was sentenced to a 20-year split sentence, meaning he would spend three years in jail and two on community corrections outside of jail, followed by probation.

At the time of his arrest this weekend, he was on community correction, which consists of drug tests and officer check-ins. Some time in the last year, he broke the rules and had to serve 90 days in jail.

The Etowah County Clerk's Office couldn't say how exactly he broke those rules, but confirmed he got out of jail in November of 2018.

Now, 10 months later, he's in jail again on a charge family and friends of the victim didn't see coming.

"I just feel really bad that it happened to somebody as good as her," said Schnider.

Gregory's trial has not been set. In court Monday morning, the judge set his bond at $1 million.