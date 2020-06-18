Suspect charged for Limestone County stolen vehicle chase, fight with deputy

On Thursday, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office named the suspect arrested in a Wednesday afternoon chase.

David Brian McKinney, 40, is charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, theft first degree (auto) and drug trafficking. He's held in the Limestone County Jail without bond right now.

McKinney and a deputy were injured in the chase on Wednesday and taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were led on a foot chase in Salem, when McKinney stole an SUV from a parking lot Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle chase went into Tennessee and back to State Line Road and Cave Branch Road, where the SUV crashed.

Authorities said McKinney tried to run away but was caught by a deputy. They say he fought with the deputy, and that's when the two were injured.