Suspect arrested on multiple charges after chase with Moulton police

Hank Letson

The chase ended at the intersection of Alabama 157 and County Road 506.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 3:52 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 3:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On February 12 around 5 p.m., Moulton police attempted to stop a vehicle with a tag that had been reported stolen. When the driver refused to stop, police began a vehicle pursuit.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist, and the chase ended at the intersection of Alabama 157 and County Road 506.

Hank Letson, 24, from Moulton was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, six counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude, switch tag, speeding and failure to stop. 

The Moulton Police Department requested that the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office conduct the investigation.

