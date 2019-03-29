Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office puts jail visitor in jail

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, 18-year-old Summer Jordan visited the Morgan County Jail. Officials say, while there, it was determined a felony warrant had been issued on March 27 for Jordan’s arrest.
Jordan was arrested on a charge of second-degree robbery, and she was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Her bond was set at $20,000.
