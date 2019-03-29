Clear
Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office puts jail visitor in jail

Summer Jordan

The suspect was arrested in the lobby for a felony warrant that had been issued on March 27.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 3:38 PM
Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 3:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, 18-year-old Summer Jordan visited the Morgan County Jail. Officials say, while there, it was determined a felony warrant had been issued on March 27 for Jordan’s arrest. 

Jordan was arrested on a charge of second-degree robbery, and she was booked in the Morgan County Jail. Her bond was set at $20,000.

