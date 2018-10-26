Arrest made in connection to concession stand burglaries at Clements HS

Chad Green, 49, of Athens was arrested by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office on charges of breaking into the concession stand at the Clemens High School field twice.

Green first broke into the stand on October 8 and again on October 23. On each occasion, he's accused of taking around $200 worth of food. The cost of the damages to the concession stand has not been determined yet.

He became a suspect when someone anonymously identified Green as the burglar after viewing footage of the incidents. Green confessed to both burglaries during an interview, saying that he was hungry.

He is charged with two counts of burglary 3rd degree, and is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $5,000 bond.